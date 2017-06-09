$1000 Minute Friday, June 9th
1. Who is being celebrated on Sunday June 18th Fathers / Dads 2. Harry Styles […]
1. Who is being celebrated on Sunday June 18th
Fathers / Dads
2. Harry Styles announced additional dates to his world tour yesterday, what boy group was he formerly a part of
One Direction
3. If you order a McFlurry what restaurant are you at
McDonalds
4. The Sistine Chapel ceiling was painted by which artist
Michelangelo
5. Which dwarf from Disney’s Snow White did not talk
Dopey
6. Who won last night NHL game
Pittsburg
7. M-g represents what on the periodic table of elements
Magnesium
8. Spell periodic table
P E R I O D I C T A B L E
9. In the acronym bedmas, which comes first multiplication or division
Division
10. If you had one thousand dollars and half were in 20’s and half were in 10’s how many bills in total will you have
25- $20 dollar bills + 50 – $10 dollar bills = 75 bills in total