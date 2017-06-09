$1000 Minute Friday, June 9th

1. Who is being celebrated on Sunday June 18th

Fathers / Dads

2. Harry Styles announced additional dates to his world tour yesterday, what boy group was he formerly a part of

One Direction

3. If you order a McFlurry what restaurant are you at

McDonalds

4. The Sistine Chapel ceiling was painted by which artist

Michelangelo

5. Which dwarf from Disney’s Snow White did not talk

Dopey

6. Who won last night NHL game

Pittsburg

7. M-g represents what on the periodic table of elements

Magnesium

8. Spell periodic table

P E R I O D I C T A B L E

9. In the acronym bedmas, which comes first multiplication or division

Division

10. If you had one thousand dollars and half were in 20’s and half were in 10’s how many bills in total will you have

25- $20 dollar bills + 50 – $10 dollar bills = 75 bills in total