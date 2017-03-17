$1000 Minute Friday, March 17th

1. What holiday is being celebrated today

St Patrick’s Day / St Paddy’s Day

2. True or False, a shamrock has 3 leafs

True

3. Which country started the tradition of celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Ireland

4. What are the colours of Irelands flag

Green / white / Orange

5. Who is the manager for the Toronto Blue Jay s

John Gibbons

6. In the children’s TV show “Paw Patrol” what profession is the puppy named Chase

Police Officer

7. What day of the week does the last day of March land on this year

Friday

8. Hanson announced a tour stop in Toronto this year, what 90’s song did they first become popular with

MMMbop

9. The Premier of which province, visited Barrie this week?

Ontario

10. Guinness is an Irish dry stout, spell Guinness

G U I N N E S S