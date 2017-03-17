$1000 Minute Friday, March 17th
1. What holiday is being celebrated today
St Patrick’s Day / St Paddy’s Day
2. True or False, a shamrock has 3 leafs
True
3. Which country started the tradition of celebrating St Patrick’s Day
Ireland
4. What are the colours of Irelands flag
Green / white / Orange
5. Who is the manager for the Toronto Blue Jay s
John Gibbons
6. In the children’s TV show “Paw Patrol” what profession is the puppy named Chase
Police Officer
7. What day of the week does the last day of March land on this year
Friday
8. Hanson announced a tour stop in Toronto this year, what 90’s song did they first become popular with
MMMbop
9. The Premier of which province, visited Barrie this week?
Ontario
10. Guinness is an Irish dry stout, spell Guinness
G U I N N E S S