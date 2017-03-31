$1000 Minute Friday, March 31st
1. What is todays full date
Friday March 31st 2017
2. If your pet was sick, what type of Doctor would you take it to
Veterinarian
3. As of today, the Toronto Maple Leafs still have a chance to be in the playoffs True or False
True
4. Disco / Tap / Ballroom are all styles of what?
Dance
5. Fill in the blank for this TV show title; Dancing with BLANK
The Stars
6. What season is Dancing with the Stars currently in
24
7. In baseball what is it called when a pitcher completes a game with no runners reaching base
Perfect game
8. The Canadian Cancer Society will be selling what type of pins during the month of April
Daffodil
9. Spell Daffodil
Daffodil
10. There are 30 days in April, if Jack wants to save 15 dollars, how much would he need to save each day
0.50 fifty cents