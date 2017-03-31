$1000 Minute Friday, March 31st

1. What is todays full date

Friday March 31st 2017

2. If your pet was sick, what type of Doctor would you take it to

Veterinarian

3. As of today, the Toronto Maple Leafs still have a chance to be in the playoffs True or False

True

4. Disco / Tap / Ballroom are all styles of what?

Dance

5. Fill in the blank for this TV show title; Dancing with BLANK

The Stars

6. What season is Dancing with the Stars currently in

24

7. In baseball what is it called when a pitcher completes a game with no runners reaching base

Perfect game

8. The Canadian Cancer Society will be selling what type of pins during the month of April

Daffodil

9. Spell Daffodil

Daffodil

10. There are 30 days in April, if Jack wants to save 15 dollars, how much would he need to save each day

0.50 fifty cents