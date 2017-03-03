$1000 Minute Friday March 3rd
1. On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart’s best friend
Milhouse
2. True or False, Carnivores do not eat meat
False
3. The hand held game console Gameboy was made by which company
Nintendo
4. What day of the week does St Patrick’s day land on this year
Friday
5. What is the French word for green
Vert
6. Spell pneumonia
P n e u m o n i a
7. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone
Soprano
8. In story of beauty and the beast, the character Cogsworth is what type of furniture
Grandfather Clock
9. “Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the final movie in which franchise
Pirates of the Caribbean
10. In an office of 100 people, if one quarter of them drank coffee, how many did not ?
75