Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday March 3rd

1. On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart’s best friend […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart’s best friend
Milhouse

2. True or False, Carnivores do not eat meat
False

3. The hand held game console Gameboy was made by which company
Nintendo

4. What day of the week does St Patrick’s day land on this year
Friday

5. What is the French word for green
Vert

6. Spell pneumonia
P n e u m o n i a

7. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone
Soprano

8. In story of beauty and the beast, the character Cogsworth is what type of furniture
Grandfather Clock

9. “Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the final movie in which franchise
Pirates of the Caribbean

10. In an office of 100 people, if one quarter of them drank coffee, how many did not ?
75

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday March 2nd

$1000 Minute Wednesday March 1st

$1000 Minute Tuesday February 28th