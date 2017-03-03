$1000 Minute Friday March 3rd

1. On the TV show The Simpsons, what is the name of Bart’s best friend

Milhouse

2. True or False, Carnivores do not eat meat

False

3. The hand held game console Gameboy was made by which company

Nintendo

4. What day of the week does St Patrick’s day land on this year

Friday

5. What is the French word for green

Vert

6. Spell pneumonia

P n e u m o n i a

7. Which singing voice is the highest pitch? Soprano, tenor or baritone

Soprano

8. In story of beauty and the beast, the character Cogsworth is what type of furniture

Grandfather Clock

9. “Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the final movie in which franchise

Pirates of the Caribbean

10. In an office of 100 people, if one quarter of them drank coffee, how many did not ?

75