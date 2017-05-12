$1000 Minute Friday May 12th
1. How many circles are in the audi symbol
4
2. How many numbers are in a phone number when dialing for long distance
11
3. Name one of the 4 teams left in the NHL Playoffs
Nashville Predators / Anaheim Ducks / Pittsburgh Penguins / Ottawa Senators
4. Which color is added to Red in order to make purple
Blue
5. Sydney Crosby is the Captain for the Penguins, True or False – he is Canadian
True
6. Malibu is the new single from Miley Cyrus, it is said to be about her fiancé. Who is her fiancé
Liam Hemsworth
7. The Larry O’Brien trophy is handed out in the NBA. What does the A in NBA stand for
Association
8. Spell Basketball backwards
L L A B T E K S A B
9. What did the itsy bitsy spider climb up
The water spout
10. If you went to buy flowers and they cost forty three dollars and fifty cents, if you paid with a one hundred dollar bill how much change would you get
56.50 ( 100 – 43.50 )