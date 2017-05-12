$1000 Minute Friday May 12th

1. How many circles are in the audi symbol

4

2. How many numbers are in a phone number when dialing for long distance

11



3. Name one of the 4 teams left in the NHL Playoffs

Nashville Predators / Anaheim Ducks / Pittsburgh Penguins / Ottawa Senators

4. Which color is added to Red in order to make purple

Blue



5. Sydney Crosby is the Captain for the Penguins, True or False – he is Canadian

True



6. Malibu is the new single from Miley Cyrus, it is said to be about her fiancé. Who is her fiancé

Liam Hemsworth

7. The Larry O’Brien trophy is handed out in the NBA. What does the A in NBA stand for

Association

8. Spell Basketball backwards

L L A B T E K S A B

9. What did the itsy bitsy spider climb up

The water spout

10. If you went to buy flowers and they cost forty three dollars and fifty cents, if you paid with a one hundred dollar bill how much change would you get

56.50 ( 100 – 43.50 )