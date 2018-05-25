$1000 Minute Friday, May 25th

1) What is the X-Men character Wolverine’s real name?

(Logan)

2) What is the title of the most viewed music video on YouTube, with over 5.1 billion views?

(Despacito)

3) NAME the Great Lake that is missing. Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie AND…

(Superior)

4) Finish the lyrics of this Wizard of Oz song: Somewhere over the rainbow…

(Way up high)

5) What is one thousand divided by 5 equal.

(200)

6) NAME the Canadian band announced they are coming to Burls Creek July 22nd.

(Barenaked Ladies)

7) What is a group of crows called?

(A murder)

8) Playstation is the game console of what company?

(Sony)

9) SPELL: Ingredient

(I-N-G-R-E-D-I-E-N-T)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: A koala is a Marsupial.