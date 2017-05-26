$1000 Minute Friday May 26

1. The next movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise opens today, what is the name of the character Johnny Depp plays

Captain Jack Sparrow

2. Which team is facing the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup finals

Pittsburgh

3. Spell Stanley Cup

S T A N L E Y C U P

4. What is the date of the next statutory holiday in Canada

(Saturday) July 1st

5. Which Sauvignon wine is red

Cabernet

6. Where does Peter Pan live

Neverland

7. Which insect turns into a butterfly

Caterpillar

8. How many numbers do you need to dial for a long distance phone call in North America

11

9. What is another name for a hashtag symbol?

Pound Sign or Number sig or a sharp symbol on a music sheet

10.If you wanted to buy something at a garage sale for $5.75 and only had quarters, how many quarters would you need

23