$1000 Minute Friday May 26
1. The next movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise opens today, what is the name of the character Johnny Depp plays
Captain Jack Sparrow
2. Which team is facing the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup finals
Pittsburgh
3. Spell Stanley Cup
S T A N L E Y C U P
4. What is the date of the next statutory holiday in Canada
(Saturday) July 1st
5. Which Sauvignon wine is red
Cabernet
6. Where does Peter Pan live
Neverland
7. Which insect turns into a butterfly
Caterpillar
8. How many numbers do you need to dial for a long distance phone call in North America
11
9. What is another name for a hashtag symbol?
Pound Sign or Number sig or a sharp symbol on a music sheet
10.If you wanted to buy something at a garage sale for $5.75 and only had quarters, how many quarters would you need
23