$1000 Minute Friday, May 5th

1) The Cast of this popular show featuring characters like “Fonze”, “Chatchi” and “Potsie” recently had had a reunion for cast mate Erin Moran’s memorial?

A: Happy days

2) Finish this song tittle ” if you’re happy and …?”

A: you know it

3) In the nursery rhyme “this little piggy” what did the second little piggy do?

A: “This little piggy STAYED HOME”| (This little piggy went to market, This little piggy stayed at home, This little piggy had roast beef, This little piggy had none)

4) The Raptors are playing against The Cleveland Cavaliers, who is Winning the series

A: Cavaliers

5) The Blue Jays are Canada’s Only Major League Baseball Team, True Or False they don’t have any Canadians on the team?

A:False… They have at least one Russell Martin

6) How long does it take for the earth to orbit the sun?

A: 1 Year or 365 days./366 days for a leap year

7) Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry are preparing to have a little fun on Carpool Karaoke! Who is the host of Carpool Karaoke?

A: James Cordon

8) Red vines are a popular brand of what type of candy ?

A: licorice or Red licorice

9) Which Michael Jackson album was the highest selling?

A: The album Thriller

10) Today is may 5th and is also know as…?

Cinco de Mayo