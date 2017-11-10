$1000 Minute Friday, November 10th

1. Barrie’s downtown tree lighting is on November 18th following what parade

Santa Clause Parade



2. What type of radio does Kool FM give away for FREE

Shower Radio

3. The Leafs take on the Bruins tonight at the ACC. What does ACC stand for

Air Canada Centre

4. On Wednesday night Leafs player Auston Matthews did not play, True or False this was his first missed game in his NHL career

True

5. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn have reprised their roles in what comedy movie for the holidays

Bad Moms Christmas



6. What company makes the gaming console PS4

SONY



7. Moccasins are popular footwear, especially in the colder weather. Spell moccasins

M O C C A S I N S



8. There are 3 main characters in the Kids Show PJ Masks, their superhero costumes are in the colours Blue, Red and what other colour

Green

9. In honour of Remembrance Day, a minute of silence is recognized at what time

11 AM

10. What is 10 x 7 plus 100 minus 5

165