$1000 Minute Friday, November 17th
1. According to the Dr Seuss book, who stole Christmas?
The Grinch
2. Who helps Santa make toys
Elves
3. Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic are three basic types of what
Rock
4. Who won last nights leafs game
The Leafs
5. What is the date in November the American Thanksgiving lands on this year
Thursday, November 23rd, 2017
6.. What does the Richter scale measure
Earthquakes
7. Spell Richter Scale
R I C H T E R S C A L E
8. True or False, Tigers have striped skin not just fur
True
9. Hanukkah begins on December 12th and lasts for how many days
Eight
10.When counting only by odd numbers and starting at 1, what is the 7th number you would come to
Thirteen (1/ 3/ 5/7/9/11/13)