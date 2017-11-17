$1000 Minute Friday, November 17th

1. According to the Dr Seuss book, who stole Christmas?

The Grinch

2. Who helps Santa make toys

Elves

3. Igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic are three basic types of what

Rock

4. Who won last nights leafs game

The Leafs

5. What is the date in November the American Thanksgiving lands on this year

Thursday, November 23rd, 2017

6.. What does the Richter scale measure

Earthquakes

7. Spell Richter Scale

R I C H T E R S C A L E

8. True or False, Tigers have striped skin not just fur

True

9. Hanukkah begins on December 12th and lasts for how many days

Eight

10.When counting only by odd numbers and starting at 1, what is the 7th number you would come to

Thirteen (1/ 3/ 5/7/9/11/13)