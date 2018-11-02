$1000 Minute Friday, November 2nd

1) What do humans have 52 of in their lifetime, 20 of which fall out when we’re young?

(Teeth)

2) What is the normal colour of a sapphire?

(Blue)

3) The Toronto Raptors are in Phoenix tonight playing which team?

(Phoenix Suns)

4) “H2O” is the chemical symbol for what drink?

(Water)

5) What is the name of a group of Lions?

(A Pride)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The Dewey Decimal System is used in baseball?

(FALSE)

7) How many loaves are in a bakers dozen?

(13)

8) Which of the following is not a continent? Central America, North America or South America.

(Central America)

9) What was the TV station that was the first 24 hour music video channel?

(MTV)

10) What tropical plant is commonly used for treating a sunburn?

(Aloe)