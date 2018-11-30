$1000 Minute Friday, November 30th

1) In the T.V series of the same name, what does “C.S.I” stand for?

(Crime Scene Investigation)

2) If your birthday was today, what Zodiac Star Sign would you be?

(Sagittarius)

3) The birthstones for November are Topaz and Citrine. What is the most common colour of a Citrine gemstone?

(Yellow)

4) Not including today, how many days are left in 2018?

(Thirty One)

5) What is the Capital city of New Brunswick?

(Fredericton)

6) SPELL: Fredericton

(F-R-E-D-E-R-I-C-T-O-N)

7) What colour is a granny smith apple?

(Green)

8) Last nights the Toronto Raptors hosted the Golden State Warriors. Which state are the Golden State Warriors from?

(California)

9) If a dish is cooked “Florentine”, what is it cooked with?

(Spinach)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Pong, one of the first video games ever made, was released in 1970.

(False)