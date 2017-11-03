Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, November 3rd

The Houston Astros are the World Series champions, what professional sports league are they a […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

The Houston Astros are the World Series champions, what professional sports league are they a part of?
Answer: MLB (Major League Baseball)

 

 

The Big Nickel is located in what Canadian City?
Answer: Sudbury

 

 

 
What day of the week does November 30th fall?
Answer: Thursday

 

In the animated Movie, Frozen, actress Kirsten Bell voiced what princess?
Answer: Ana

 
What is the proper term for when a word is spelled the same forwards and backward?
Answer: Palindrome

 

 

 
What does 88-82+19 equal?
Answer: 25

 

 

 
T/F a lobster is not the same color before it is cooked, as after it is cooked?
Answer: True

 

 

 
Spell “ridiculousness”
Answer: Ridiculousness

 

 

 
What is Fred and Wilma Flintstones child’s name? Answer: Pebbles
Which of the 7 dwarfs wears glasses? Answer: Dock

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, November 2nd

$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 1st

$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 31st