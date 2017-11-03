$1000 Minute Friday, November 3rd

The Houston Astros are the World Series champions, what professional sports league are they a part of?

Answer: MLB (Major League Baseball)

The Big Nickel is located in what Canadian City?

Answer: Sudbury



What day of the week does November 30th fall?

Answer: Thursday

In the animated Movie, Frozen, actress Kirsten Bell voiced what princess?

Answer: Ana



What is the proper term for when a word is spelled the same forwards and backward?

Answer: Palindrome



What does 88-82+19 equal?

Answer: 25



T/F a lobster is not the same color before it is cooked, as after it is cooked?

Answer: True



Spell “ridiculousness”

Answer: Ridiculousness



What is Fred and Wilma Flintstones child’s name? Answer: Pebbles

Which of the 7 dwarfs wears glasses? Answer: Dock