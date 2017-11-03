$1000 Minute Friday, November 3rd
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions, what professional sports league are they a part of?
Answer: MLB (Major League Baseball)
The Big Nickel is located in what Canadian City?
Answer: Sudbury
What day of the week does November 30th fall?
Answer: Thursday
In the animated Movie, Frozen, actress Kirsten Bell voiced what princess?
Answer: Ana
What is the proper term for when a word is spelled the same forwards and backward?
Answer: Palindrome
What does 88-82+19 equal?
Answer: 25
T/F a lobster is not the same color before it is cooked, as after it is cooked?
Answer: True
Spell “ridiculousness”
Answer: Ridiculousness
What is Fred and Wilma Flintstones child’s name? Answer: Pebbles
Which of the 7 dwarfs wears glasses? Answer: Dock