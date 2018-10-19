$1000 Minute Friday, October 19th

1) The new ‘Halloween’ movie is out today. What is the name of the villain of that series?

(Michael Myers)

2) Belgian, Arabian and Percheron are all types of what?

(Horse)

3) How many sides does a Heptagon have?

(7)

4) Who won in last night’s Penguins versus Leafs game?

(The Penguins)

5) What was the royalty of ancient Egypt called?

(Pharaohs)

6) SPELL: Pharaoh.

(P-H-A-R-A-O-H)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: Trivial Pursuit was invented in Canada.

(True)

8) The Irish flag is green, white and what other colour?

(Orange)

9) If there’s 20 kids in the neighbourhood, and I want to give each kid 3 pieces of candy, how many pieces of candy will I need?

(60 pieces)

10) What is another name for the season Fall?

(Autumn)