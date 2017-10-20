$1000 Minute Friday, October 20th
1. What day of the week is it
Friday
2. How many NHL teams are there in Ontario
two (Toronto and Ottawa)
3. True or False, the Amazon river is the longest river in the World
True
4. Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King in which Tim Burton Movie
The Nightmare Before Christmas
5. We are an “FM” radio station, what does the F, in FM stand for
Frequency
6. What breed is the cartoon dog Snoopy
Beagle
7. Last night in the NFL, the Chiefs played the Raders, where are the Chiefs from
Kansas City
8. How many U.S President Faces are depicted in Mount Rushmore?
four
9. Name one of them
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln
10. If you wanted to have ten dollars and seventy five cents in quarters, how many quarters would you need
43