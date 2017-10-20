$1000 Minute Friday, October 20th

1. What day of the week is it

Friday

2. How many NHL teams are there in Ontario

two (Toronto and Ottawa)



3. True or False, the Amazon river is the longest river in the World

True



4. Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King in which Tim Burton Movie

The Nightmare Before Christmas

5. We are an “FM” radio station, what does the F, in FM stand for

Frequency

6. What breed is the cartoon dog Snoopy

Beagle

7. Last night in the NFL, the Chiefs played the Raders, where are the Chiefs from

Kansas City

8. How many U.S President Faces are depicted in Mount Rushmore?

four



9. Name one of them

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln

10. If you wanted to have ten dollars and seventy five cents in quarters, how many quarters would you need

43