$1000 Minute Friday, October 26th

1) Which common Halloween fictional character, created by Mary Shelley, has the first name Victor?

(Frankenstein)

2) “The Vatican” is a small country located in which larger country?

(Rome)

3) Last night, the Barrie Colts played the North Bay Battalions. Which team won?

(Battalions)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The Union Jack is featured on the Australian flag.

(True)

5) In which city is Canada’s largest stock Exchange?

(Toronto)

6) In what series did the actor Michael Myers play both the villain and the protagonist?

(Austin Powers)

7) What was Fred Flintstone’s pet dinosaur called?

(Dino)

8) If I’m driving at 100km/hour, how far will I go in one hour?

(100km)

9) How many events are in a decathlon?

(Ten)

10) Spell “Decathlon”

(D-E-C-A-T-H-L-O-N)