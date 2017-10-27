$1000 Minute Friday, October 27th
1. When the moon is “full” what shape does it appear in the sky
Circle
2. How many groups of ten make up ten thousand
One thousand
3. True or False, the hardest substance in the human body is tooth enamel
True
4. If you had a toothache who would you most likely book an appointment to see
Dentist
5. Sing the next line in this children’s song; The wheels on the bus….
Go Round and Round
6. What is the name of the main character in the Horror Movie Halloween
Michael Myers
7. Will the 2018 Olympics be held in the Summer or the Winter
Winter
8. Who is the host country for next year’s Olympics
South Korea
9. The Barrie Colts played the Hamilton Bulldogs last night, which team won
Barrie Colts
10. If Christine collected 150 treats on Halloween and there was equal amounts of chocolate, lollipops and gum. How many pieces were NOT chocolate
100