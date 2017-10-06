$1000 Minute Friday, October 6th

1. What day of the week does Halloween fall on this year?

Tuesday

2. Which TV show used “Thank you for being a friend” for their theme song

The Golden Girls

3. Name the golden girl character that Betty White played

Rose Nyland

4. Most pencils across the world are graded using the “HB” scale, what does the H stand for

Hardness



5. Tomorrow the Leafs face the Rangers, name the OTHER NHL team from New York

Islanders



6. What 157th annual event is happening in Elmvale this weekend

The Fall Fair

7. Oktoberfest originated in Germany. Spell Oktoberfest

O K T O B E R F E S T

8. Last night the Barrie Colts played the North Bay Batallion, which team won

Colts

9. “Welcome to the great indoors” refers to which Casino in our area

Casino Rama Resort / Casino Rama

10. Brad has 240 books. They are arranged on shelves that hold 8 books each. How many shelves does he have?

30