$1000 Minute Friday, September 14th

1) How many valves does a trumpet have?

(Three)

2) The Roughriders are in Toronto tomorrow taking on the Argos at home. Where are the Roughriders from?

(Saskatchewan)

3) The game show ‘Jeopardy’ is into its 35th season with a bearded host. Who is it?

(Alex Trebek)

4) Which bird is used as the sign of peace?

(Dove)

5) There are four planets in the Solar System known as the Gas Giants; Saturn, Uranus, Neptune AND what other planet?

(Jupiter)

6) What was the Hunchback of Notre Dame’s name?

(Quasimodo)

7) Which ocean goes to the deepest depths?

(Pacific)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The 1960 movie ‘Pyscho’ is thought to be the first movie where a toilet is shown being flushed.

(True)

9) NOT including today, how many Fridays are left in September?

(Two)

10) If your birthday was today, what Zodiac sign would you be?

(Virgo)