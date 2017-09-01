$1000 Minute Friday September 1st

1. What is the name of the land that peter pan and captain hook lived?

Neverland

2. True or False, Earth is the closest planet to the Sun

False



3. Charm / Bangle / Slap are all types of what?

Bracelets

4. Where everybody knows your name is associated with which TV show

Cheers



5. In math, when following the rule of “BEDMAS” what does the B stand for

Brackets

6. Which Dr Seusse Book begins with the lines: The sun did not shine. it was too wet to play. so we sat in the house all that cold, cold, wet day

The Cat in The Hat

7. How many Capital Cities are in Ontario

2



8. Sara’s mom made 75 cookies, if she puts them in bags of 3, how many bags will she fill

25

9. Spell Calligraphy

C A L L I G R A P H Y

10. What is the name of the event happening in Barrie that will have fireworks both Saturday and Sunday night this weekend

Illuminate Barrie