$1000 Minute Friday, September 21st

In which continent is the country of Egypt found? (Africa)         The […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. In which continent is the country of Egypt found?
    (Africa)

 

 

 

 

  1. The Montreal Alouettes are in Winnipeg tonight facing which CFL team?
    (Blue Bombers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What currency is used in France?
    (Euro)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: Soprano is the highest singing voice?
    (True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The US state of Georgia is famous for what fruit?
    (Peach)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many days are in the month of September?
     (30)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the National Sport of Canada?
    (Lacrosse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which author wrote Oliver Twist?
    (Charles Dickens)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many sides does a hexagon have?
    (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which rock band sang “Yellow Submarine”?
    (The Beatles)

