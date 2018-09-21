$1000 Minute Friday, September 21st
- In which continent is the country of Egypt found?
(Africa)
- The Montreal Alouettes are in Winnipeg tonight facing which CFL team?
(Blue Bombers)
- What currency is used in France?
(Euro)
- TRUE OR FALSE: Soprano is the highest singing voice?
(True)
- The US state of Georgia is famous for what fruit?
(Peach)
- How many days are in the month of September?
(30)
- What is the National Sport of Canada?
(Lacrosse)
- Which author wrote Oliver Twist?
(Charles Dickens)
- How many sides does a hexagon have?
(6)
- Which rock band sang “Yellow Submarine”?
(The Beatles)