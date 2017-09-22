$1000 Minute Friday, September 22nd
1. How many questions are asked in this game
10
2. What is the name of the famous ground hog that passed away this week
Wiarton Willie
3. Where would you order a Happy Meal from
McDonalds
4. In a game of ice hockey, what do the players wear on their feet
Skates
5. A sapphire is the birthstone for which month
September
6. There is a remake of Jumanji being released this year, spell Jumanji
J U M A N J I
7. Who won last night’s Colts season opener?
Cotls
8. Goop is a lifestyle brand launched by which actress
Gwyneth Paltrow
9. Bartlett, Bosc, and Concord are varieties of which fruit
Pears
10. What is the sum of 986 and 44
1030