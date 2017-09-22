$1000 Minute Friday, September 22nd

1. How many questions are asked in this game

10

2. What is the name of the famous ground hog that passed away this week

Wiarton Willie



3. Where would you order a Happy Meal from

McDonalds

4. In a game of ice hockey, what do the players wear on their feet

Skates

5. A sapphire is the birthstone for which month

September

6. There is a remake of Jumanji being released this year, spell Jumanji

J U M A N J I

7. Who won last night’s Colts season opener?

Cotls

8. Goop is a lifestyle brand launched by which actress

Gwyneth Paltrow

9. Bartlett, Bosc, and Concord are varieties of which fruit

Pears



10. What is the sum of 986 and 44

1030