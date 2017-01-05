$1000 Minute, January 5th

1. Who lost their glass slipper at the prince’s ball?

Cinderella

2. True or false Team Canada is Guaranteed a medal in this years World Junior hockey championship?

True (they play team USA tonight for gold)

3. Which diva singer is said to have blown her live performance on Dick Clarks rockin new year eve?

Mariah Carey

4.Rogue One was once again #1 at the box office this weekend. What movie franchise is it part of?

Star Wars

5. This popular Barrie Food Festival is back and scheduled to take place January 20th-February 5th?

Barrielicious

6. It’s been 20 years since this former boxer bit the ear of Evander Holyfield.

Mike Tyson

7. Finish this saying. I before E except after …?

C

8. If you have 2 quarters, 3 nickels, a dime and a toonie. How many coins do have?

7

9. Spell athlete?

A-T-H-L-E-T-E.

10. What Day of the week is today?

Thursday