$1000 Minute, January 9th 2017!

1. Sing the next line; Row Row Row your boat………..

Gently down the stream

2. Which major league sport is currently in their playoffs

NFL

3. This years will be the Super bowl LI taking place in Houston, what number Super bowl is this

51

4. Fill in the blank; And they lived happily ever __BLANK__

After

5. The Baywatch movie is being released this year, True or False David Hasselhoff will appear in it

True

6. Which piece of jewellery is typically presented in a marriage proposal

Ring

7. Spell proposal backwards

L A S O P O R P

8. In the NHL; what city are the sharks from

San Jose

9. Which tire company’s logo features a winged shoe

Good Year

10. Sam has 5 pens, Dan has 6 more pens than Sam. How many pens are there in total

16 (5+11=16)