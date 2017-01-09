$1000 Minute, January 9th 2017!
1. Sing the next line; Row Row Row your boat………..
Gently down the stream
2. Which major league sport is currently in their playoffs
NFL
3. This years will be the Super bowl LI taking place in Houston, what number Super bowl is this
51
4. Fill in the blank; And they lived happily ever __BLANK__
After
5. The Baywatch movie is being released this year, True or False David Hasselhoff will appear in it
True
6. Which piece of jewellery is typically presented in a marriage proposal
Ring
7. Spell proposal backwards
L A S O P O R P
8. In the NHL; what city are the sharks from
San Jose
9. Which tire company’s logo features a winged shoe
Good Year
10. Sam has 5 pens, Dan has 6 more pens than Sam. How many pens are there in total
16 (5+11=16)