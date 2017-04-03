1000 Minute Monday April 3rd
1. If you’re watching the Knicks play, what sport are you watching Basketball 2. Not […]
1. If you’re watching the Knicks play, what sport are you watching
Basketball
2. Not including this month, how many months are left in 2017
8
3. Solar power comes from which energy source
Sun
4. In the animated series The Simpsons, What family are neighbours to the Simpsons
The Flanders
5. The YMCA had their move to give fundraisers this weekend, what street is Barrie’s YMCA located on
Grove Street
6. You just bought an HD TV; what does HD stand for
High Definition
7. How many times is a vowel used in the word definition
5
8. In baseball, who stands behind the catcher
Umpire
9. What colour is the stitching on a MLB ball
Red
10. Who did the leafs play on Saturday night
Detroit Red Wings