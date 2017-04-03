1000 Minute Monday April 3rd

1. If you’re watching the Knicks play, what sport are you watching

Basketball

2. Not including this month, how many months are left in 2017

8

3. Solar power comes from which energy source

Sun

4. In the animated series The Simpsons, What family are neighbours to the Simpsons

The Flanders

5. The YMCA had their move to give fundraisers this weekend, what street is Barrie’s YMCA located on

Grove Street

6. You just bought an HD TV; what does HD stand for

High Definition

7. How many times is a vowel used in the word definition

5

8. In baseball, who stands behind the catcher

Umpire

9. What colour is the stitching on a MLB ball

Red

10. Who did the leafs play on Saturday night

Detroit Red Wings