$1000 Minute Monday, August 20th

1) What animal is Pumbaa in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’?

(Warthog)

2) What is the name of the Toronto MLS Soccer club?

(Toronto FC)

3) NAME the city in France that Champagne is from.

(Champagne)

4) How many days are in a year?

(365)

5) The three primary colours are Blue, Red and WHAT other colour?

(Yellow)

6) The MTV Video Music Awards are being held at the Radio City Music Hall tonight. What city is it in?

(New York City)

7) SPELL: City… backwards.

(Y-T-I-C)

8) In the nursery rhyme, how many blind mice are there?

(Three)

9) In an automatic vehicle, what does the ‘N’ stand for on the gear selector?

(Neutral)

10) Leah was making a baker’s dozen of oatmeal raisin cookies. She wants exactly 5 raisins in each cookie. So how many raisins does she need?

(65)