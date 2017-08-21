$1000 Minute Monday, August 21st

1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for

Lettuce

2. Who wrote Macbeth

Shakespeare

3. At what temperature does water boil

100 degrees Celcius

4. Dentophobia is a common fear of what

Dentists



5. Who’s jersey number 99 was reired by all NHL teams

Wayne Gretzky



6. True or False, Wayne Gretzky is Canadian

-True (Wayne holds both Canadian and American)





7. If your birthday is today, what is your astrological sign

Leo

8. What is the next number in this sequence; 17, 21, 25 _____

29

9. Spell xylophone

X Y L O P H O N E

10. Brad wants to buy a new skateboard, it costs 48.50. He has 12.54, how much more money does he need to save to buy it

35.96