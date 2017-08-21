$1000 Minute Monday, August 21st
1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for
Lettuce
2. Who wrote Macbeth
Shakespeare
3. At what temperature does water boil
100 degrees Celcius
4. Dentophobia is a common fear of what
Dentists
5. Who’s jersey number 99 was reired by all NHL teams
Wayne Gretzky
6. True or False, Wayne Gretzky is Canadian
-True (Wayne holds both Canadian and American)
7. If your birthday is today, what is your astrological sign
Leo
8. What is the next number in this sequence; 17, 21, 25 _____
29
9. Spell xylophone
X Y L O P H O N E
10. Brad wants to buy a new skateboard, it costs 48.50. He has 12.54, how much more money does he need to save to buy it
35.96