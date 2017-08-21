Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, August 21st

1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for Lettuce     2. […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. On a BLT sandwich, what does the L stand for
Lettuce

 

 

2. Who wrote Macbeth
Shakespeare

 

 

3. At what temperature does water boil
100 degrees Celcius

 

 

4. Dentophobia is a common fear of what
Dentists

 

 
5. Who’s jersey number 99 was reired by all NHL teams
Wayne Gretzky

 

 
6. True or False, Wayne Gretzky is Canadian

-True (Wayne holds both Canadian and American)
 

 
7. If your birthday is today, what is your astrological sign
Leo

 

8. What is the next number in this sequence; 17, 21, 25 _____
29

 

9. Spell xylophone
X Y L O P H O N E

 

10. Brad wants to buy a new skateboard, it costs 48.50. He has 12.54, how much more money does he need to save to buy it
35.96

Related posts

$1000 Minute Friday, August 18th

$1000 Minute Thursday, August 17th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 16th