$1000 Minute Monday, August 27th

1) Which country does parmesan cheese come from?

(Italy)

2) How do you say ‘Goodbye’ French?

(Au revoir)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Freddy Kreuger is the villain in the “Friday the 13th” movies.

(False)

4) How many innings are playing in a major league baseball game?

(9)

5) NAME the capital of Manitoba.

(Winnipeg)

6) SPELL: Winnipeg.

(W-I-N-N-I-P-E-G)

7) How many years are there in a century?

(100)

8) Which continent does India belong to?

(Asia)

9) What does Cinderella leave behind at the ball?

(Glass Slipper)

10) Mark Ronson collaborated with which male POP artist on the hit song ‘Uptown Funk’?

(Bruno Mars)