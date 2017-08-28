$1000 Minute Monday, August 28th

1) Not counting today how many days are left in the month of August?

3 (Aug 29/30/31)

2) Max and Ruby is a children cartoon about what type of animal?

Bunny/Rabbits

3) Who won the fight this past weekend between Floyd Maywether and Connor Mcgregor?

Maywether

4) Last night was the season finally of HBO’S Game of Thrones! Who is the king of the North?

John Snow

5) If you were the see the Notre Dame Cathedral and the arc de Triumph what city would you be in?

Paris

7 Spell Baguette?

BAGUETTE

8) In the board game monopoly how much do you get for passing go?

200

9) If today was your birthday what zodiac sign are you?

Virgo

10) Charlie baked 2 dozen cookies. If she ate 3 and gave away 6 how many does she have left?

15