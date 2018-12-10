$1000 Minute Monday December 10th

1) What famous actor is known for the saying, “I’ll be back”

(Arnold Schwarzenegger)

2) By number of films made annually, which country has the largest film industry?

(India)

3) Last night the Toronto Raptors played the Milwaukee Bucks. Which team won?

(The Bucks)

4) Which famous Disney princess had stepsisters named Anastasia and Drizella?

(Cinderella)

5) What is the name of the closest star to Earth?

(The Sun)

6) In the Flintstones, what is the name of Barney’s wife?

(Betty)

7) In what country would you find the World Wonder “Machu Pichu”

(Peru)

8) What type of legume is used to make hummus

(Chickpea)

9) I invited nine people to come to my Christmas party. If each person brings a date, how many people should I expect?

(Eighteen)

10) The largest mammal in the world can reach lengths of up to 100 feet. What animal is it?

(Blue whale)