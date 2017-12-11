$1000 Minute Monday, December 11th

1. Bishop, knight, rook and pawn are names of pieces in what game

Chess

2. When referring to the pieces in chess, how would you spell Knight

K N I G H T

3.Today is Monday, what day of the week does Christmas EVE land on this year

Sunday

4. What beverage is most commonly known to be put out with cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve

Milk

5. In the nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb, the lamb had fleece as white as “what”

Snow

6.Who is the Mayor the Barrie

Jeff Lehman

7. The Leafs played on Saturday and Sunday this past weekend. True or False, they won BOTH games

True

8. Which body part is part of the nervous system; Heart / Lungs or Spinal Cord

Spinal Cord

9. Fill in the blank from ‘Twas A Night Before Christmas; Not a creature was stirring, not even a BLANK

mouse

10. Answer this equation; 875 x 2 + 50 – 725

1075