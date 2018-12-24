$1000 Minute Monday, December 24th

1) If you were born on Christmas day which star sign would you be?

(Capricorn)

2) In the TV show `The Simpsons`, who or what is Santa`s Little Helper?

(Their pet dog)

3) How do you say Santa Claus in French?

(Père Noël)

4) Which organization tracks Santa Christmas Eve on his journey around the world?

(NORAD)

5) In the poem ‘T’was The Night Before Christmas’, how does Santa go up the chimney?

(Laying his finger aside of his nose/giving a nod)

6) In the story ‘A Christmas Carol’, how many ghosts visited Bob Cratchit?

(0-The ghosts visited Scrooge)

7) SPELL: Ornament.

(O-R-N-A-M-E-N-T)

8) In the song “The Christmas Song”, WHAT is roasting on an open fire?

(Chestnuts)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: Orthodox Christmas Day is celebrated on January 7th.

(True)

10) Which major league always has games scheduled on Christmas Day?

(NBA)