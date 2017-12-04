$1000 Minute Monday, December 4th
1. True or False annual flowers grow back every year
False
2. Granny Smith is a popular type of what
Apple
3. If you’re lactose intolerant, you can’t consume what
Dairy
4. Which ingredient in bread causes it to rise
Yeast
5. Which band was Gwen Stefani the lead singer of
No Doubt
6. When talking about the features of a vehicle, the acronym “A-W-D” means what
All Wheel Drive
7. Hope this does not embarrass you, please spell embarrass
E M B A R R A S S
8. The Leafs played the Canucks on Saturday, who won?
Canucks
9. Who is “making a list and checking it twice”
Santa Claus
10. What number would you subtract from fifteen hundred to get seven hundred and seventy-five
725 (1500-725=775)