$1000 Minute Monday, December 4th

1. True or False annual flowers grow back every year

False

2. Granny Smith is a popular type of what

Apple

3. If you’re lactose intolerant, you can’t consume what

Dairy

4. Which ingredient in bread causes it to rise

Yeast

5. Which band was Gwen Stefani the lead singer of

No Doubt



6. When talking about the features of a vehicle, the acronym “A-W-D” means what

All Wheel Drive

7. Hope this does not embarrass you, please spell embarrass

E M B A R R A S S

8. The Leafs played the Canucks on Saturday, who won?

Canucks

9. Who is “making a list and checking it twice”

Santa Claus

10. What number would you subtract from fifteen hundred to get seven hundred and seventy-five

725 (1500-725=775)