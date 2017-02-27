$1000 Minute Monday February 27th
1. What month follows March
April
2. What is the next line in this nursery rhyme– The Itsy bitsy spider climbed up the water spout ……..
Down came the rain and washed the spider out
3. The Oscars were awarded last night, Who was the host?
Jimmy Kimmel
4. What movie won Best Picture at the Oscars
Moonlight!
5. True or False, Easter lands in the month of March this year
False
6. What was the Dads first name in the animated series The Jestsons
George
7. How many wheels are on a tricycle
3
8. Spell Tricycle
T R I C Y C L E
9. What sport is played during Bowl for Kids’ sake in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters
Bowling
10. Your friend gave you 12 pieces of candy and now you have 19! How many pieces did you have before your friend gave you the 12
7