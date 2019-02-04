$1000 Minute Monday, February 4th
- Which US state do the Toronto Blue Jays do their spring training in?
(Florida)
- Which Saint’s Day is celebrated on February 14th?
(St. Valentine)
- Which team won the Super Bowl yesterday?
(***Patriots***)
- Last night’s Super Bowl was represented by LIII in roman numerals, what number is that?
(53)
- What is a group of Lions called?
(Pride)
- In Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, how many golden tickets were found?
(5)
- True or False: A shark is a mammal.
(False: a shark is a fish)
- Adolphe Sax invented which musical instrument?
(Saxophone)
- This famous coffee shop first opened in 1964 in Hamilton.
(Tim Hortons)
- What is Peameal bacon called in other parts of the world?
(Canadian Bacon or Back bacon)