$1000 Minute Monday, February 4th

Which US state do the Toronto Blue Jays do their spring training in? (Florida)   […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. Which US state do the Toronto Blue Jays do their spring training in?
    (Florida)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which Saint’s Day is celebrated on February 14th?
    (St. Valentine)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which team won the Super Bowl yesterday?
    (***Patriots***)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Last night’s Super Bowl was represented by  LIII in roman numerals, what number is that?
    (53)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is a group of Lions called?
    (Pride)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, how many golden tickets were found?
    (5)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. True or False: A shark is a mammal.
    (False: a shark is a fish)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Adolphe Sax invented which musical instrument?
    (Saxophone)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. This famous coffee shop first opened in 1964 in Hamilton.
    (Tim Hortons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is Peameal bacon called in other parts of the world?
    (Canadian Bacon or Back bacon)

 

