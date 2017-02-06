$1000 minute Monday February 6th 2017

1. What is President Trump’s first name

Donald

2. Which artist announced last week that she is expecting twins

Beyonce

3. Who are the Super Bowl Champions

New England Patriots

4.Which music awards show is this coming Sunday?

The Grammy’s

5. Tom Brady was the MVP at last nights Super Bowl, what does MVP stand for

Most Valuable Player

6.What day of the week does the last day of February fall on this year

Tuesday

7. Spell Tuesday backwards

Y A D S E U T

7. Canada is turning 150 years this year, how old did it turn in 2010

143

9. When referencing the terms Ace / Bunker / Bogey what sport of you speaking of

Golf

10. In Geometry, what name is given to a triangle with three different sides

scalene