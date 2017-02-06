$1000 minute Monday February 6th 2017
1. What is President Trump’s first name
Donald
2. Which artist announced last week that she is expecting twins
Beyonce
3. Who are the Super Bowl Champions
New England Patriots
4.Which music awards show is this coming Sunday?
The Grammy’s
5. Tom Brady was the MVP at last nights Super Bowl, what does MVP stand for
Most Valuable Player
6.What day of the week does the last day of February fall on this year
Tuesday
7. Spell Tuesday backwards
Y A D S E U T
7. Canada is turning 150 years this year, how old did it turn in 2010
143
9. When referencing the terms Ace / Bunker / Bogey what sport of you speaking of
Golf
10. In Geometry, what name is given to a triangle with three different sides
scalene