$1000 Minute Monday, January 14th

1) What is the opposite of shallow?

(Deep)

2) There are 5 trays of pasta with tomato sauce and 4 trays of pasta with cream sauce. How many trays of pasta are there?

(9)

3) SPELL: Spaghetti.

(S-P-A-G-H-E-T-T-I)

4) What direction does the bishop move in a game of chess?

(Diagonally)

5) If today is the 14th of January, what will next Monday’s date be?

(January 21st)

6) Which major river runs through Egypt?

(Nile River)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 22 letters in the English alphabet.

(False- 26)

8) Yesterday the Toronto Raptors were in Washington taking on the Wizards. Which team won?

(Raptors)

9) How many angles does a triangle have?

(3)

10) Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

(Mars)