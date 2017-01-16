$1000 Minute Monday January 16th
1. Who is famous for The Theory of Relativity? Albert Einstein 2. What colour gloves […]
1. Who is famous for The Theory of Relativity?
Albert Einstein
2. What colour gloves does mickey mouse wear
White
3. A Black Mamba is a what
Snake
4. When someone asks for a Kleenex what are they asking for
Facial Tissue
5. Don’t is a contraction of the words Do and Blank
NOT
6. If you were searching for Caribbean vacations online, how should you spell Caribbean
C A R I B B E A N
7. Which fast food chain announced it is testing out all-day breakfast
Mcdonalds
8. The RCMP ride on what type of animal
Horse
9. Start Talking Cup is this Sunday at the BMC, this is in support of which health concern
Mental Health
10. Not including today how many days are left in 2017
349