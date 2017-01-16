$1000 Minute Monday January 16th

1. Who is famous for The Theory of Relativity?

Albert Einstein

2. What colour gloves does mickey mouse wear

White

3. A Black Mamba is a what

Snake

4. When someone asks for a Kleenex what are they asking for

Facial Tissue

5. Don’t is a contraction of the words Do and Blank

NOT

6. If you were searching for Caribbean vacations online, how should you spell Caribbean

C A R I B B E A N

7. Which fast food chain announced it is testing out all-day breakfast

Mcdonalds

8. The RCMP ride on what type of animal

Horse

9. Start Talking Cup is this Sunday at the BMC, this is in support of which health concern

Mental Health

10. Not including today how many days are left in 2017

349