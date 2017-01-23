$1000 Minute. Monday, January 23rd

1. Mash Bash is this friday, which ski resort is the host for this event

Snow Valley

2. What is the date that is recognized as ground hog day

February 2nd

3.The Heisman Trophy is presented in which sport?

Football

4. Name one of the two teams that will be playing in the Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons/New England Patriots!

5. The Daily Planet is the fictional newspaper Clark Kent works at, which superhero is Clark Kents alter ego

Superman

6. Monster Jam is this weekend in Toronto, what type of vehicle is associated with Monster Jam

Trucks

7. What’s the top number of a fraction called

numerator

8.What cartoon character is always trying to catch the canary Tweetie Bird

Sylvester the cat

9. Spell Kayak Backwards?

K-A-Y-A-K

10. There are 8 kids at Jacks birthday party, each would like 3 pieces of pizza. how many slices of pizza do you need?

24