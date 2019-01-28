$1000 Minute Monday, January 28th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: A marsupial is an animal that carries its young in a pouch.

(True)

2) How many blind mice are there in the nursery rhyme?

(3)

3) There are two planets in our solar system with names that start with ‘M’. Mars and which other?

(Mercury)

4) Nick Carter turned 39 today. NAME the boy band he is in?

(Backstreet Boys)

5) Which country is Berlin the capital of?

(Germany)

6) What is the name of Prince Harry’s wife?

(Meghan Markle)

7) What number must be added to 20 to make 92?

(72)

8) The Toronto Raptors played The Dallas Mavricks last night, who won?

Raptors

9) Which planet does the hero Superman come from?

(Krypton)

10) NAME the school that Harry Potter attended.

(Hogwarts)