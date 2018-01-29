Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, January 29th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What beats Rock in rock, paper, scissors?
Answer: Paper

 

 
2. How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: 8

 

 
3. Spell Eight

 

 

 
4. What is the name of the antagonist Pirate in Peter Pan?
Answer: Captain Hook

 

 

 
5. In which continent is the country of Egypt found?
Answer: Africa

 

 
6. Scooby-Doo and his friends travel around in what vehicle?
Answer: The mystery machine

 

 

 
7. How many grams are in a kilogram?
Answer: 1000

 

 

 
8. What is the coloured part of a human eye called?
Answer: Iris

 

 

 
9. Cathy has 2 blue ribbons and 1 red ribbon. How would the blue ribbons be represented in a fraction?
Answer: 2/3

 

 

 
10. T/F Au is the chemical symbol of Gold?
Answer: True

