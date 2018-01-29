$1000 Minute Monday, January 29th
1. What beats Rock in rock, paper, scissors? Answer: Paper 2. How many […]
1. What beats Rock in rock, paper, scissors?
Answer: Paper
2. How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: 8
3. Spell Eight
4. What is the name of the antagonist Pirate in Peter Pan?
Answer: Captain Hook
5. In which continent is the country of Egypt found?
Answer: Africa
6. Scooby-Doo and his friends travel around in what vehicle?
Answer: The mystery machine
7. How many grams are in a kilogram?
Answer: 1000
8. What is the coloured part of a human eye called?
Answer: Iris
9. Cathy has 2 blue ribbons and 1 red ribbon. How would the blue ribbons be represented in a fraction?
Answer: 2/3
10. T/F Au is the chemical symbol of Gold?
Answer: True