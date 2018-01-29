$1000 Minute Monday, January 29th

1. What beats Rock in rock, paper, scissors?

Answer: Paper



2. How many legs does a spider have?

Answer: 8



3. Spell Eight



4. What is the name of the antagonist Pirate in Peter Pan?

Answer: Captain Hook



5. In which continent is the country of Egypt found?

Answer: Africa



6. Scooby-Doo and his friends travel around in what vehicle?

Answer: The mystery machine



7. How many grams are in a kilogram?

Answer: 1000



8. What is the coloured part of a human eye called?

Answer: Iris



9. Cathy has 2 blue ribbons and 1 red ribbon. How would the blue ribbons be represented in a fraction?

Answer: 2/3



10. T/F Au is the chemical symbol of Gold?

Answer: True