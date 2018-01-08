$1000 Minute Monday January 8th

1. What type of animal is the Toronto Maple Leafs Mascot

Polar Bear

2. How many rings are in the Olympic symbol

5

3. What is the 5th vowel in the English alphabet

U

4. What animated series started its 29th season last night

The Simpsons



5. True or False; In a national survey released last week, Barrie came out on top with the lowest unemployment rate in all of Canada

True

6. What awards show took place last night

Golden Globes

7. A meteorologist is an expert in what

Weather

8. Spell meteorologist

M E T E O R O L O G I S T

9. What country won Gold in the World Juniors?

Canada

10. What would you subtract from 1075 to get an answer of 32?

1043 (1075 – 1043 = 32)