$1000 Minute Monday, July 16th

1) Which team in the NHL has the nickname ‘Habs’?

(Montreal Canadiens)

2) SPELL: Deductible

(D-E-D-U-C-T-I-B-L-E)

3) What are the stone men that the Inuit people create in northern Canada called?

(Inukshuk/Inuksuk)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: Anthropology is the study of human’s societies and their development

(True)

5) How many years are in a millennium?

(1000 Years)

6) Which cereal prominently features a Leprechaun on its packaging?

(Lucky Charms)

7) What is the smallest province in Canada?

(Prince Edward Island)

8) Today is Will Ferrell’s 51st birthday; name the movie where he plays one of Santa’s helpers

(Elf)

9) You need to bake a cake for 55 minutes. The time is 3:45 pm when you put the cake in. When will they be done baking?

(4:40pm)

10) What is a group of Dolphins called?

(Pod)