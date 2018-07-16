$1000 Minute Monday, July 16th
$1000 Minute Monday, July 16th
1) Which team in the NHL has the nickname ‘Habs’?
(Montreal Canadiens)
2) SPELL: Deductible
(D-E-D-U-C-T-I-B-L-E)
3) What are the stone men that the Inuit people create in northern Canada called?
(Inukshuk/Inuksuk)
4) TRUE OR FALSE: Anthropology is the study of human’s societies and their development
(True)
5) How many years are in a millennium?
(1000 Years)
6) Which cereal prominently features a Leprechaun on its packaging?
(Lucky Charms)
7) What is the smallest province in Canada?
(Prince Edward Island)
8) Today is Will Ferrell’s 51st birthday; name the movie where he plays one of Santa’s helpers
(Elf)
9) You need to bake a cake for 55 minutes. The time is 3:45 pm when you put the cake in. When will they be done baking?
(4:40pm)
10) What is a group of Dolphins called?
(Pod)