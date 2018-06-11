$1000 Minute Monday, June 11th

1) In what country is the 2018 FIFA World Cup taking place this year?

(Russia)

2) NAME the movie that the line “You had me at ‘hello’!” is from.

(Jerry Maguire)

3) What does 53 plus 14 equal?

(67)

4) SPELL: Caribbean.

(C-A-R-I-B-B-E-A-N)

5) The hard white material of an elephant’s tusks is called WHAT?

(Ivory)

6) What is the name of the dog on the TV show ‘Family Guy’?

(Brian)

7) A Giraffe’s tongue is what colour?

(Black)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Greenland is the world’s biggest island.

(True)

9) What do you call a time span of one thousand years?

(Millennium)

10) Name the three primary colours.

(Red, Yellow and Blue)