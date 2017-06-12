$1000 Minute, Monday, June 12th

1. True OR False we have 2017 Stanley Cup Champions?

True! Pittsburg!



2. What movie Starring Tom Cruise about a betrayed Egyptian princess opened up in theatres over the weekend?

The Mummy

3. What season are we currently in?

Spring (SUMMER SOLSTICE June 21, 12:24 A.M. EDT)

4. How many grams are in an ounce?

28g

5. Who’s face is on a Canadian 50 dollar bill?

William Lyon Mackenzie King (Mackenzie King)

6. How many provinces do the Canadian Rockies pass through?

2 -British Columbia and Alberta. The Rocky Mountains stretch some 3,000 miles from British Columbia and Alberta in Canada through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and down to New Mexico in the U.S.

7. Spell Inconvenient

I-N-C-O-N-V-E-N-I-E-N-T

8. Is I had a 20 bill , 3 quarters a dime and 3 nickels how much money would I have?

21$

9. Not counting June how many months are left in 2017?

6



10. Which one of the following is not an original piece in the board game monopoly; Top Hat, Race Car, Thimble, Guitar?

Guitar