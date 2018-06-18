$1000 Minute Monday, June 18th

1) How many colours are there in the spectrum when white light is separated?

(7)

2) What food is made by bees using nectar from flowers?

(Honey)

3) In Jungle Book what kind of animal is Baloo?

(Bear)

4) Which artist from Brampton, Ontario dropped a new song called ‘Growing Pains’ last Friday?

(Alessia Cara)

5) What fast food chain has the motto “It’s a beautiful thing”?

(Harvey’s)

6) What is the capital of Peru?

(Lima)

7) SPELL: Lima.

(L-I-M-A)

8) Last night the Toronto Blue Jays were at home to the Washington Nationals. Which team won?

Toronto

9) Drake reunited with his former cast members of a high school drama he starred in back in 2001-2015. NAME that TV show.

(Degrassi: The Next Generation)

10) Not including today, how many days are left in June?

(12)