$1000 Minute Monday June 19th
1. What does the “e” in e-mail stand for Electronic 2. What type of […]
1. What does the “e” in e-mail stand for
Electronic
2. What type of power comes from the sun
Solar
3. Bumble Bee & Optimus Prime are characters from which franchise
Transformers
4. The Jays played the white sox yesterday, what is the name of the other baseball team from Chicago
Cubs
5. Who won yesterday’s jays game
The Jays
6. Which American city is nicknamed the Big Apple
New York
7. Who was created by Gepetto the woodcarver
Pinocchio
8. In what year did Canada turn 99
1966
9. Greek-style tzatziki sauce is often served with grilled meats Spell Tzatziki
T Z A T Z I K I
10. How many flat sides does a rectangular prism have
6