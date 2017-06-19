$1000 Minute Monday June 19th

1. What does the “e” in e-mail stand for

Electronic



2. What type of power comes from the sun

Solar

3. Bumble Bee & Optimus Prime are characters from which franchise

Transformers

4. The Jays played the white sox yesterday, what is the name of the other baseball team from Chicago

Cubs

5. Who won yesterday’s jays game

The Jays

6. Which American city is nicknamed the Big Apple

New York

7. Who was created by Gepetto the woodcarver

Pinocchio

8. In what year did Canada turn 99

1966

9. Greek-style tzatziki sauce is often served with grilled meats Spell Tzatziki

T Z A T Z I K I

10. How many flat sides does a rectangular prism have

6