$1000 Minute Monday, June 26th

1. Canada Day is coming up, what is this coming Fridays date?

June 30th

2. In which year will Canada turn 160

2027

3. True champagne is from what country

France

4. How do you say hello in French

Bonjour

5. On which day of the week do we celebrate Canada Day this year

Saturday

6. Spell Canada Day

C A N A D A D A Y

7. True or False; the United States is also celebrating 150 this year

False

8. The Jays finished a series against the royals yesterday. What city are the royals from

Kansas City

9. There are talks of a Friends spin-off for the character Phoebe Buffay, which actress portrayed her?

Lisa Kudrow

10. If in a baseball game a team scores 13 runs and the opposing team scores 6 less. How many runs are scored in total?

20