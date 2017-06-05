$1000 Minute Monday June 5th

1. True or False, the Penguins could become the Stanley Cup Champions tonight

False

2. Our blood is classified into 4 catagories, name one of them

A / B / AB / O

3. In the acronym CPR, what does the R stand for

Resuscitation



4. Ontario has plans to increase minimum wage to what amount by 2019

$15 / Hour



5. What weather phenomenon is measured by the Beaufort scale

Wind

6. If you are visiting Fredericton, which province are you in

New Brunswick



7. Spell Fredericton

F R E D E R I C T O N

8. Tomorrow is our Kool FM ladies night at which Restaurant located by the Georgian Mall

Moxies

9. What year will it be when Canada turns 163

2030

10. In the MLB, what state are the Rays and the Marlins from

Florida