1000 Minute Monday March 13th!

1. Which store allows you to collect “Optimum Points”

Shoppers Drug Mart

2. What flavour of syrup traditionally goes on pancakes

Maple syrup

3. A duet includes how many people

2

4. The Barrie Colts play in the OHL, what does OHL stand for

Ontario Hockey League

5. Later today Kool FM will be at the new outdoor rink at which shopping centre in Barrie

Park Place

6. What car can you win in the Roll Up The Rim Contest at Tim’s?

Honda Civic

7. What is the date that most kids go back to school after March Break?

Monday March 20th

8. Rubiks Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle invented in the 70’s. Spell Rubiks Cube

R U B I K S C U B E

9. A Feline is a cat or a dog

Cat

10. We play thousand dollar minute every week Monday to Friday, how many total seconds every week is this game played

300 seconds ( 60 seconds x 5 days)